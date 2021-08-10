MIDDLETOWN — It's shortly after 5 a.m. as Barry Lee strides into the studio. It's something he has done for more than 40 years, but things are much different now.
First, the studio is not inside WINC Radio's broadcast headquarters on North Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester. Rather, it's in a small room inside the log cabin near Middletown that his grandfather built 80 years ago.
Second, it's not really a studio. It's a home office with a tall wooden cabinet that conceals a microphone, computer, monitor and speakers.
Third? Well, as his wife, Mary Bowser, said: "I won't tell you how he's dressed when he does his podcast."
Lee, 71, is a beloved local radio icon. After a 44-year broadcasting career spent at just two radio stations — WFFV-FM in Middletown (now WFQX-FM in Winchester) from 1977 to 1982 and WINC-FM in Winchester for the rest of that time — his voice became familiar to virtually every man, woman and child in the Northern Shenandoah Valley and many points beyond.
After contemplating retirement for five or so years, Lee decided a few months ago the time was right to step down and turn over his popular morning show, "Breakfast with Barry," to his cohost of the past four years, Katie Gorham. His final broadcast was on June 30.
"I got through the broadcast just fine," Lee said during an interview on Monday morning. "But man, when I got home and started reading [messages from friends and longtime listeners], that's when I broke up. ... The listeners became my family and I wasn't ready to leave them yet."
Lee decided to transition to podcasting so he could stay in contact with his loyal audience. His new podcast, which debuted on Aug. 1, is "Breakfast with Barry Lee" and is available to stream or download for free via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Media or Lee's own website, breakfastwithbarrylee.com.
Even though his podcast can be streamed anytime, Lee is sticking with the routine he established as a morning DJ by waking up before dawn each day to record the daily episodes. The only difference is, he now wakes up at 5 a.m. rather than 3:30 a.m.
"That's sleeping in!" he insisted.
The "Breakfast with Barry Lee" podcast is updated every day, including weekends and holidays, and episodes clock in at a tight 5 minutes. If you start listening today, you can get through every episode posted so far in less than an hour.
The short run times are deliberate, Lee said.
"Just like Jack Fretwell used to say, 'Even if it's boring, at least it was short,'" Lee said, referring to the Winchester entertainer, businessman and philanthropist who died in 2006. "I set the time limit in my mind knowing what people's attention spans are and that I wanted to do it every day."
Even though "Breakfast with Barry Lee" is available globally, Lee is keeping his focus on the Winchester area.
"I still see my audience as those people I connected with on the radio," he said, although he recently received emails from podcast listeners in Germany and England.
Lee has always been known for his old-fashioned, sometimes corny sense of humor, and that hasn't changed now that his show has moved into cyberspace. "Breakfast with Barry Lee" is chockfull of puns and funny anecdotes, as well as birthday wishes for audience members, information about obscure events like National Chocolate Chip Day and advice on how many pairs of underwear a person should own.
"Something to make them smile, make them think," Lee said. "Positivity, that's the word."
In the future, he said he would like to have special guests on his podcast. For now, though, he's flying solo.
Actually, that's not quite true. Lee couldn't pull off "Breakfast with Barry Lee" without his wife, who helps with show prep, social media posts, shooting online videos to promote the podcast and more.
"That's been fun," Bowser said on Monday.
Bowser runs her own business, Lifetime Wellness Associates LLC, and has been an instructor at Shenandoah University in Winchester since July 1989, but has mostly worked from home since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Over the past year-plus, she became accustomed to spending a lot of time in the cabin with just a dog and two cats to keep her company while her husband was at work.
When asked how she feels about having the retired Lee home with her when she's trying to work, Bowser slipped into a sly grin and said, "It's different."
"That's putting it nicely!" Lee said with a laugh.
For more information about the "Breakfast with Barry Lee" podcast, visit breakfastwithbarrylee.com.
