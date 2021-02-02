BOYCE — Because of weather-related issues, Boyce Town Council has postponed a public hearing about proposed measures to deal with traffic problems.
The hearing was to have been held during tonight's council meeting. It now will be held during the panel's next regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. March 2 in the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company's social hall on Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340).
Council members are considering adopting an ordinance that would impose a $200 fine for driving too fast along Greenway Avenue. That would be in addition to any other fine imposed by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office or the Virginia State Police.
The ordinance also would make Whiting Avenue a one-way street and enable the town to install speed bumps and other traffic-calming devices along it.
Mayor Richard Kibler said this afternoon the hearing was postponed because "the parking lot (outside the social hall) has not been plowed."
Some streets in Boyce remain snowy and icy, Kibler said. Along East Main Street, he mentioned, the Virginia Department of Transportation "has plowed down the middle of the street" but not to the curb.
Town Manager David Winsatt said several residents planning on attending the public hearing had contacted Kibler and indicated they may not be able to come because of road conditions. That prompted Kibler to postpone the hearing until March 2.
The council still plans to meet at 7 tonight. But the meeting will be short, Winsatt and Kibler said, because no major items are on the agenda for discussion and no votes are to be cast on any issues.
Council meetings usually are held at the town hall on East Main. However, the hearing on March 2 will be held at the fire company's social hall because it's better able to accommodate large crowds.
