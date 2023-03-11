RICHMOND — The Clarke County girls' basketball team won its second Virginia High School League state title and first since 2007 with a 45-41 win over Central High School of Wise County in the Class 2 title game on Saturday at the Virginia Commonwealth University Siegel Center.
The Eagles (25-5) led 13-8 after one quarter and 19-17 at halftime but trailed 29-27 after three quarters. The Warriors (25-7) went on a 10-0 run from the 5:04 mark of the third quarter to the 3:10 mark of the third quarter to take a 29-25 lead, their first lead of the game.
Four points would be Central's biggest lead. Selene Good (season-high 11 points) hit a 3-pointer with 2:35 left to give the Eagles the lead for good at 33-31. That shot started a 9-1 run for Clarke County that gave it a 39-32 lead with 54 seconds left.
Central got as close as 41-38 but never had a chance to tie or take the lead. Clarke County hit 10 of 12 free throws over the final 90 seconds.
Good was one of four players who scored in double figures for the Eagles. Kaiya Williams and Hailey Evans each scored 11 points and Keira Rohrbach had 10.
