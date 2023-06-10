SALEM — The Clarke County girls' soccer team completed a perfect season but the Eagles' boys' soccer team was unable to defend its state title in the Virginia High School League soccer championship games on Saturday at Roanoke College's Kerr Stadium.
Led by four goals and an assist from junior forward Kelsey Elrod, the Clarke girls beat Central of Wise County 7-0 to complete a 24-0 season. The Eagles outscored their three state tournament opponents by a combined 19-1. The Warriors fell to 17-4-1.
Clarke County — which won its second state title in three seasons — was also led by Madison Toone (one goal, one assist), Lily Suling (two assists), Summer Toone and Leah Mitchell (one goal each) and Sidney Shinabery and Heather Cartagena (one assist each).
In a rematch of last year's boys' state championship game, Glenvar beat Clarke County 1-0 after losing to the Eagles 3-2 last year. Clarke County had a 48-game winning streak snapped and fell to 24-1.
The Highlanders (20-1-1) were outshot 7-2 in the last 40 minutes but scored with just over two minutes remaining. Jake Williams jumped up to head in a corner kick from the left side by Colin Clapper.
