WINCHESTER — Gov. Ralph Northam ordered on Friday all K-12 schools in Virginia to close for at least two weeks beginning Monday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Just hours before this announcement, Winchester Public Schools and Frederick County Public Schools said they will close for two weeks beginning Monday through March 27. Northam has still granted localities to maintain their authority over "specific staffing decisions to ensure students maintain continuity of services or learning, while protecting the public health of teachers and staff."
The first week of classes in Winchester and Frederick County — from Monday through March 20 — will not require students to do any make-up work or complete any new assignments from home, both Winchester and Frederick divisions announced.
Online instruction is likely to take place during the second week from March 23 to March 27.
Teachers in both Winchester and Frederick will report to work on March 20 to train and prepare to instruct lessons online. Twelve-month employees such as administrators and essential staff will still report to work during the two-week period.
"There may be changes daily," wrote Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum in a letter Friday announcing the closure for his division.
Winchester Public Schools will develop a plan early next week for providing meals to students on free and reduced lunch.
Van Heukelum added that during the first week of closure Winchester schools will conduct a "deep cleaning" of all facilities.
There are 30 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia, none of which have been detected in Winchester, the Virginia Department of Health reported on Friday at noon. There have also been 10 hospitalizations and no deaths tied to coronavirus in Virginia.
Clarke County Public Schools has not made an announcement on its plans during its state-ordered closure regarding COVID-19, one of the seven strains of coronavirus. The division currently plans to hold a teacher work day on Monday to plan for online learning.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency regarding the pandemic on Thursday and the day before the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic.
The Virginia Department of Education officials are working closely with school divisions to make sure students who qualify for free and reduced lunch programs are able to access meals while schools are closed.
