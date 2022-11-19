Wood trophy

The James Wood volleyball team poses with the VHSL Class 4 state championship trophy on Saturday at the Virginia Commonwealth University Siegel Center in Richmond. The Colonels went 26-1 in capturing the program’s first state title.

 ROBERT NIEDZWIECKI/The Winchester Star

RICHMOND — The James Wood volleyball team captured its first Virginia High School League state title in program history on Saturday at the Virginia Commonwealth University Siegel Center.

The Colonels swept Grafton — the state runner-up in Class 4 for each of the past five seasons — by the scores of 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 to improve their record to 26-1 and drop the Clippers' record to 28-3. 

Grafton had won 20 straight matches and had not lost a set since Sept. 17. Saturday marked the first time this year the Clippers lost a best-of-five-sets match.

This is the first time since 2011 that a team besides Loudoun County won a state title in Class 4 or Group AA.  

