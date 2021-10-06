A four-man, eight-woman jury deliberated just over two hours in Winchester Circuit Court today to convict Edward Nathaniel Bell Jr. of first-degree murder in the death of Jerry Wayne Reid Jr.
The 40-year-old Reid was shot in a robbery-homicide at Reid's Smithfield Avenue home on Dec. 23, 2018.
Bell, who faces up to life imprisonment, will be sentenced Jan. 21.
Read Thursday's Winchester Star for the full story.
