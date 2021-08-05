BERRYVILLE — Many residents and businesses in Berryville are without water as Public Works Department crews make an emergency repair to a water main.
Town Manager Keith Dalton estimated that 25% of water customers north of Josephine Street are without service this afternoon.
Crews already had planned to shut off water to a lesser number of customers to install a new valve, Dalton said. Those customers earlier were notified they would be without water for a while as the valve was installed, he said.
Then a problem occurred.
"Another valve they were depending on to hold the water back (from the valve being replaced) didn't close," Dalton said.
That required water to be shut off to a larger area unexpectedly, he said.
As of 1:30 p.m., crews were replacing the valve they intended to replace. They expect water to be restored sometime this afternoon, said Dalton.
After water is restored, crews will examine the valve that unexpectedly failed to see what needs to be done to it, he said. It may be necessary to schedule a water disruption in the future to repair it, but affected customers will be notified in advance, he said.
Once the water is on again this afternoon, customers may notice cloudy water or air in the pipes when they turn on their faucets. If that happens, run the cold water faucet until the water clears or the air dissipates, Dalton advised.
