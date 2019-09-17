WINCHESTER — Three people were charged today with the murder of Jerry Wayne Reid Jr. in his home at 331 Smithfield Ave. on Dec. 23.
Edward N. Bell Jr., 22; Xavian E. Bell, 21; and Ronald Emmanuel Johnson, 26, were all indicted on first-degree murder and attempted robbery charges in Winchester Circuit Court.
Police have not divulged the motive for the killing, but said Reid had crack cocaine delivered to him by a dealer just before the killing. People who were in the house when the killing occurred said two or three people wearing masks broke in. Reid was shot twice in the chest.
Reid, a 40-year-old father of one who worked at Monoflo International, a Winchester plastics manufacturer, was described by friends and relatives as easygoing and free-spirited. They also said he struggled with addiction.
Read Wednesday's Winchester Star for additional details.
Are these the son's of the Edward Nathaniel Bell who killed Officer Timbrook?
