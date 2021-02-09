WINCHESTER — In a 7-2 vote, City Council tonight approved a ban on guns and ammunition at any city government building, property or event.
The vote, which fell along party lines, was 7-2, with council's only two Republicans — Les Veach and Corey Sullivan — opposing the measure.
Council reached its decision after more than an hour of comments from 18 area residents, all but one of whom said they opposed what they viewed as an infringement on their Second Amendment right to bear arms. Additional comments, most of which were critical of the ban, were emailed to Rouss City Hall by more than 80 people.
According to the ordinance submitted to council by City Manager Dan Hoffman, firearms and ammunition are now prohibited “in all city government buildings including [Rouss] City Hall, the Creamery Building, the War Memorial Building [in Jim Barnett Park], the Department of Social Services building, the Timbrook Public Safety Center and Annex building, City Yards and any other building owned by, or being used by, the city for governmental purposes."
The ban also applies "to any city public park and certain public rights-of-way in connection to permitted events,” including the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
For complete details, see Thursday's print edition of The Winchester Star.
(1) comment
Good. End the ubiquitous presence of guns in our society. End gun privileges, end gun supremacy. Guns should be like abortion: safe. Used only when needed, and rare, very rare.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.