Editor's note: The sentencing in this post has been updated.
The wreckage of a double fatal crash on March 24, 2018, was on display at Frederick County Circuit Court today.
The evidence was not car parts, but the broken bodies of crash survivors Victoria Mercer and her son James “Trey” Mercer and the broken spirit of Anthony Dewayne Morris, who was sentenced to 21 years in prison with 11 years suspended for killing driver Michael Keith Mercer and his father-in-law and passenger Jimmy Waltus Kilbourne Sr.
Read Tuesday's Winchester Star for the full story.
