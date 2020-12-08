WINCHESTER — On Oct. 29, Anthony Alexander Natale insisted he hadn’t beaten his 11-month-old son Anthony Natale Jr. to death in August of last year.
"Anybody who knows me knows this is not something I would do. This is completely bogus," Natale said during an interview at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. “As far as being a monster and a baby killer, that's not me."
But in a plea bargain today in Frederick County Circuit Court, Natale admitted to monstrous behavior.
Sierra Nicole Pendleton, Anthony Jr.'s mother, told police Natale grabbed the boy by the neck and threw him against a wall in the couple's Kassie Lane apartment on Aug. 2, 2019, according to Ross Spicer, county commonwealth’s attorney. The baby died from the injuries two days later. Spicer said Anthony Jr. and Pendleton's then-4½-year-old son were subjected to prolonged abuse by Natale, some of which was filmed on Natale's phone.
The 26-year-old Natale was originally charged with first-degree murder. Under the plea agreement, he pleaded to guilty to an amended charge of second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of child abuse/neglect. The maximum penalty is life plus 60 years, but proposed state sentencing guidelines recommend a minimum of seven years and one month, a midpoint of 13 years and 10 months and a maximum of 15 years and 10 months. Natale is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on March 23.
See Wednesday's Winchester Star for more information.
(4) comments
Let me try to process this...you can violently throw an 11 month old into a wall and kill him, and be caught on camera beating the child and another child under 5 years old, admit it, get prosecuted and sentenced for it, and serve as little as 7 years for it???!!?? Conversely, the penalty for being caught with five pounds of weed is 5 to 30 years. This is not justice and we need more common sense in sentencing. This is pathetic.
Unbelievably sad, so my usual comment, castrate him. He shouldn't be allowed to procreate.
I don't understand how any one would work with him on a Plea? We, as a society, are getting soft.
I recommend the death penalty. Give me a wall and a sledgehammer to take care of it. It needs to be slow and painful and he must beg for immediate death. This piece of garbage needs to be dead, he doesn't deserve to breathe another breath.
