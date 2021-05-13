WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night to appoint Mary Beth Price of Strasburg as the county’s interim county administrator.
Price will begin her role on July 2. She will serve in the position until the board appoints a county administrator to serve on an ongoing basis or the board otherwise appoints her replacement. She will fill the vacancy left when current County Administrator Kris Tierney retires, effective July 1. He announced his plans to retire earlier this year. Price's pay rate will be $90 per hour.
“I appreciate the opportunity to step into a leadership role with Frederick County Government and look forward to working with the Board of Supervisors and staff until a permanent County Administrator comes on board,” Price said in a statement.
Price has a long history of working for local governments. After graduating from Strasburg High School in 1978, she was named the town clerk and director of finance for the town of Strasburg. She began her tenure with Shenandoah County in 1997, holding various positions and ultimately being named county administrator. She retired in April 2019.
Most recently, Price served as the interim city manager for Winchester from March through August of 2020, helping the city transition from the leadership of Eden Freeman to Dan Hoffman.
During Wednesday night’s board meeting, Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber commended the decision to select Price.
“I have had the pleasure and opportunity to work with Ms. Price on multiple occasions and have found her to have the utmost integrity and to be one to exert much due diligence to do the things, the hard things, that need to be done,” Graber said. “I look forward to working with her here in Frederick County.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. said the county is fortunate to have secured Price to step in during the transition, and that the board and county staff will do everything they can to assist her and keep things running smoothly.
According to a news release from Frederick County, the Board of Supervisors has contracted with the Berkley Group to search for a new county administrator. The Berkley Group is a local government consulting firm with experts specializing in local administration, executive recruitment, organizational assessment, planning, zoning, environmental program support, finance, public works, project management, community involvement and more.
