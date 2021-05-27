WINCHESTER — A Fredericksburg man accused of fatally shooting a city teenager and wounding another teen Friday has been arrested.
Demetrius Dominique Brown, 18, was arrested by U.S. marshals in Fairfax County around noon today, according to an email from Winchester Deputy Police Chief Amanda R. Behan.
Jaiden Myers, 18, was killed in an apartment at the Orchardcrest Apartments complex in the 2500 block of Wilson Boulevard around 7:55 p.m. He was visiting his 17-year-old friend who also was shot and seriously wounded.
The motive for the shooting hasn't been disclosed. Behan said police sought assistance from the U.S. Marshal's Service in the search for Brown. Myers was a Handley High School senior who was about to earn his GED and graduate next month.
(1) comment
Good.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.