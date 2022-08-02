WINCHESTER — After a 2½-hour closed session, the Frederick County School Board voted 4-3 Tuesday night to appoint John Lamanna as the school division's interim superintendent, effective Aug. 8.
Lamanna previously served on the School Board from 2002-2019 and was board chairman from 2007-10 and 2016-2019. He also ran as an independent for chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors in 2019 but lost to Republican Charles DeHaven Jr.
“‘I’m just really pleased and pleased that I have the confidence of the board,” Lamanna told The Star in a phone conversation after the meeting. “And I’m really looking forward to the work, with school starting in a few weeks. I just want to put my head down and get to work.”
School Board members Michael Lake, Ellen White, Brian Hester and Bradley Comstock voted to appoint Lamanna. Board Chairman Brandon Monk and board members Miles Adkins and Linda Martin voted against it.
Comstock praised Lamanna at the meeting, saying he would be “a friendly face and a familiar face to our people.”
“I would just like to say that we as a school division and as a community have gone through a lot this year, the past couple of years, really, and over the past few months,” he said. “And I think right now our people in this community need to know that they’re supported and that we support them. We support our division from the students up. And I’ve never seen Dr. Lamanna be anything but an advocate for students and for this community. And I think that he will do a great job of working collaboratively with us as a board. And also with downtown and making sure that we continue the progress that we’ve made thus far and continue working towards that direction.”
Lamanna replaces former interim superintendent J. David Martin, who abruptly resigned as interim superintendent on July 19 for personal reasons after starting in the position on July 1. Martin, who was being paid $18,000 a month, was appointed while the board searched for a permanent superintendent to succeed David Sovine who stepped down on June 30 after 11 years. The school division declined to provide The Star a copy of Martin’s resignation letter after the newspaper submitted a Freedom of Information Act request.
Monk said after the meeting that he voted against Lamanna' appointment because “I think his previous relationships with members in the community were challenging, and I wanted to make sure that we’re moving forward.”
Adkins said he believes Lamanna is the “wrong choice” for mending fences with the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, several of whom have issues with the school budget. He noted that Lamanna has previously come to the defense of the school budget, and he expressed concern that the tensions between the two boards may continue with Lamanna as interim superintendent.
Although Monk and Adkins voted against Lamanna’s appointment, they still said they look forward to working with him.
Lamanna will serve as interim superintendent until a permanent replacement can be found. He will earn $10,000 a month, according to Monk. Monk said the school division has sent out a request for proposals for a permanent superintendent but that the process of selecting someone for the position could take four to six months.
“I think my job as an interim is just really to keep things stable, focused, you know, moving in the right direction, really preparing for the new superintendent,” Lamanna said.
Lamanna received his bachelor of arts degree in social sciences and his master of science degree in counseling from St. Bonaventure University in Allegany, N.Y. He earned his doctorate from Virginia Tech in counselor education and personnel services. He was employed for 45 years at Timber Ridge School in Frederick County. In 2021, he retired as the school's executive director after serving in the post since 2007. Timber Ridge serves emotionally disturbed and behaviorally disordered adolescent boys.
In other business, the board named former Assistant Superintendent of Administration Al Orndorff as the interim assistant superintendent of administration, effective Aug. 3. Orndorff had a 42-year career with Frederick County Public Schools. He was assistant superintendent of administration from 2004 until he retired on July 1, 2021.
Vernon Bock, who succeeded Orndorff, resigned from the position last month. Bock's last day was July 31.
