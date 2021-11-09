A landscape worker was killed this morning in Frederick County when he was run over by a runaway truck that he was attempting to catch, according to police. The incident occurred around 10:55 a.m.
Lt. Warren Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman, said the man isn't being identified pending notification of kin. He was part of a crew doing work at a home. It's unclear how the truck got loose.
