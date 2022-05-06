WINCHESTER — A homicide victim and the man authorities say shot him were neighbors, according to city police, who described the killing early this morning as an isolated incident.
At 1:32 a.m. today, police said they responded to a fight in the 1800 block of Henry Avenue, according to police spokesman Lt. Frank Myrtle. As officers arrived, 911 calls were received that victim Nathaniel Jones had been shot outside one of the townhouse homes on the block. The 37-year-old Jones, who lived in one of the townhouses, died at the scene.
A warrant was obtained to search the home of suspect Jessie Nathaniel Simms, who lives near Jones, and a pistol was found, according to Myrtle. The 32-year-old Simms was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. A bond hearing for Simms is being held today in Winchester General District Court.
Myrtle said the suspect and victim were "acquaintances." What the fight was about is under investigation.
