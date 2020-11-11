WINCHESTER — A man reportedly smashed the windows of his neighbor's car with a sledgehammer in the Hillcrest Apartments complex at Massanutten Terrace just before 7 a.m. today, then fired several shots at arriving police before being killed by an officer, according to police.
Winchester Police Chief John R. Piper said Eric Clark fired shots from a rifle from his porch from about 50 yards away at one of the two police cruisers that first arrived. The cruiser was struck in the parking lot, and the officer was inside while Clark allegedly pointed the rifle at her.
Piper said another officer on the perimeter of the apartment complex fired two shots from his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, killing the 52-year-old Clark. Piper didn't identify the officers involved in the shooting, but said the officer who killed Clark was hired in 2008. None of the officers was injured.
The neighbor whose vehicle was damaged called police to the address. Piper said he was unsure how long it was from when the first shots were fired to when Clark was killed. However, neighbor Madelyn Rodriguez, who lives across from the apartments, said about 20 minutes passed between her hearing four or five shots and then hearing the final two shots.
Piper said the three officers directly involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave and state police are investigating the incident. Both measures are standard procedures in police-involved shootings. Read Thursday's Winchester Star for more information.
Glad the officers involved were not harmed and they were able to expend ammo efficiently to get another violent felon off the oxygen-waster list.
