CLEAR BROOK — A Martinsburg, W.Va., driver who attempted to use a crossover on Interstate 81 in Frederick County was killed after being struck by a charter bus about 4:25 a.m. today, according to Virginia State Police.
Ronald Dick, 41, was northbound in the right lane of I-81 by the Flying J rest stop near the Rest Church Road/Whitehall exit when he moved his 2001 Buick Century into the left lane to use the crossover, according to an email from Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman. Dick was attempting to turn around to avoid a traffic delay caused by an earlier, non-fatal crash in the southbound lanes involving two tractor-trailers. Coffey said the crossover is for authorized vehicles only.
Dick's vehicle was broadsided on the driver's side in the north lane by a northbound 2002 Van Hool charter bus. The impact crushed the Buick and threw it into a guard rail on the southbound side of the interstate. The bus struck a guard rail on the right shoulder in the northbound lanes. The bus driver was wasn't injured; his 11 passengers sustained minor injuries.
