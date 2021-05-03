WINCHESTER — A pilot was injured after crash landing into a Winchester Regional Airport hangar this morning.
Nick Sabo, the airport's executive director, said the incident occurred about 11:40 a.m. when the pilot, who was the only person on board, crashed into one of the airport's hangars on Airport Road in Frederick County.
The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the plane, was able to extricate herself from the aircraft.
Sabo said she was taken away by ambulance for medical treatment and that "all indications are that she’s OK.”
He said it appears that the plane has been destroyed, but the Federal Aviation Administration will perform an investigation. He said nobody was in the hangar when the crash occurred.
While some damage was done to the hangar, it was not destroyed, he said.
“Above all we are just thankful that everybody is OK," Sabo said. "Nobody on the ground was affected or hurt.”
Sgt. Brent Coffey with the Virginia State Police initially said there was one occupant in the plane with no injuries from the crash, but later said “that has now changed to with injuries.”
