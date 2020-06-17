WINCHESTER — A 21-year-old Stephenson man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening on Berryville Pike (Va. 7) in Frederick County, about a quarter of a mile west of Valley Mill Road (Route 659), according to state police.
The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. as Damien S. Westfall was traveling west on Berryville Pike in a 1994 Honda Civic. State police said the Honda ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a tree, overturned, and came to rest on the eastbound side of Berryville Pike.
Westfall died at the scene as a result of the injuries he sustained, according to state police.
The crash, which remains under investigation, is being investigated by Trooper T. Moade.
