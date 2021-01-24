STEPHENSON — A 27-year-old Stephenson man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Frederick County, according to Virginia State Police.
William D. Wisman III was ejected from a 1993 Jeep Cherokee in which he was a passenger, a state police news release said. The vehicle, driven by Walter L. Artrip, 24, of Winchester, was traveling east on Red Bud Road, a mile east of Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11 North), when the crash occurred about 3:15 a.m. Wisman died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, the release said.
According to state police, the Jeep Cherokee "crossed the railroad tracks at a high rate of speed and became airborne. The vehicle returned to the road heading east in the westbound lane. The driver over-corrected, which caused the Jeep to run off the right side of the road and overturn several times."
Artrip was charged with reckless driving. He was not injured in the crash. The release did not indicate if he was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation by Trooper J.M. Myers.
