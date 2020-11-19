WINCHESTER — Homicide suspect Adam Marcus Griffin was carrying a gun on June 30, the day victim Lorenzo Coles Wheeler was shot on Kent Street, a confidential informant told police, according to a criminal complaint.
The tip led to Griffin's arrest on July 2 in Front Royal on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Thursday, the 35-year-old Griffin was charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony over Wheeler's death. The fact that Griffin was in custody allowed police to investigate the killing more deliberately, Winchester Police Department Chief John R. Piper said at a news conference this afternoon.
"We were confident in knowing that the suspect was off the streets," Piper said. "It gave us sufficient time to do an exhaustive investigation."
Wheeler, 30, of the 400 block of Beechcroft Road in Winchester, was shot in the stomach and found lying in the road in front of 312 N. Kent St. around 10:30 p.m. Police said Wheeler was carrying a quarter ounce of crack cocaine when he was found, but Piper wouldn't say if the killing was drug related or provide a motive for the crime.
Read Friday's Winchester Star for more information.
