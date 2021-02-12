WINCHESTER — Three suspects in a double-homicide in Anderson, South Carolina, were apprehended this afternoon after a chase on Interstate 81 from Strasburg to Frederick County and Winchester that reached speeds of up to 120 mph.
The chase began around 1:15 p.m. when State Police Trooper Christopher Greene said he spotted a black Ford Focus with a license plate that matched the one on the getaway car. The driver fled north. Around Exit 313 at Va. 7, Greene said the driver crossed the median and fled south on I-81 and then drove into the northbound lanes and crashed about 100 yards down an embankment about a mile south of Exit 310 at Va. 37. The three men fled the car, but were swiftly apprehended. Read Saturday's Winchester Star for the full story.
