KERNSTOWN — A woman is believed to have fatally shot her husband before turning the gun on herself in a vehicle outside Bo's Express on Wednesday night.
Deputies were called to the convenience store at 3612 Valley Pike (U.S. 11) about 10:30 p.m. by a Bo's clerk, according to Lt Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman. The clerk told police that the woman, who Gosnell identified as 51-year-old Sheila Pelly of Strasburg, entered the store wearing bloody clothing and carrying a pistol. Pelly told the clerk that she had just killed her husband, identified as 54-year-old Richard Pelly of Strasburg, and planned to take her own life.
The clerk said Pelly then left the store and got into the passenger side of a red Jeep. Gosnell said Richard Pelly was found behind the wheel.
Gosnell said deputies never heard any shots, so it's believed Sheila Pelly killed herself before they arrived. SWAT team members found the Pellys in the vehicle after calling out to them but getting no response. A Ford SUV found parked next to the Jeep was registered to the Pellys, and authorities believe they met at Bo's before the killings.
Naomi Alexander, a Bo's clerk who lives in a trailer across from the convenience store, said she finished her shift at 10 p.m. and came out of her home about 45 minutes later after hearing voices and seeing police lights. She said several deputies were parked by the gas pumps and one kept calling to the woman in the Jeep over his cruiser's loudspeaker for about an hour.
"He kept trying to get her to get out of the car, but she never responded," Alexander said.
During the standoff, Alexander said she called her co-worker who was in the store to see if she was alright. Alexander said the clerk told her that a woman came into the store with blood on her face and said that she had just shot her husband.
"It's sad to take your own life," Alexander said. "Or anybody else's. It isn't what God intended."
