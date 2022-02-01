A Bridgewater College campus law enforcement officer and campus safety officer were shot and killed Tuesday and a man was taken into custody by law enforcement following a large police and emergency responder presence at the school.
According to an email to students, faculty and staff from Bridgewater College President David Bushman, campus police officer John Painter and safety officer J.J. Jefferson died from their injuries.
"These officers were close friends, known to many of us as the 'dynamic duo,'" Bushman wrote.
The suspect, a male, was taken into custody at around 1:55 p.m., officials said.
The Town of Bridgewater sent an announcement at 1:30 p.m. saying the college issued an alert for an active shooter on campus and for those on campus to shelter in place. The Bridgewater Community Center is closed to the public and the town requested citizens avoid the college, and the area, at the time.
The Daily News-Record is waiting for more information.
State police are at the scene along with Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson and Rockingham County Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst.
A perimeter was set up around Memorial Hall and Flory Hall.
(2) comments
It is with profound sadness that I share a Shenandoah connection to the tragedy that took place today at Bridgewater. We were devastated to learn that one of our former and beloved Shenandoah University Department of Public Safety officers Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson was killed today in the shooting at Bridgewater, where he had been serving as a campus safety officer.
https://www.su.edu/blog/2022/02/01/remembering-a-hero/
Prayers for all Involved. What another sad day for Law Enforcement :-(
