BOYCE — A 33-year-old White Post man was killed Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash on Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) in Clarke County, one-tenth of a mile south of Annfield Road (Route 633), according to state police.
Jeffrey A. Woodward was driving south on Lord Fairfax Highway in a 2004 Honda Accord about 8:50 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound 2017 Chevy Silverado.
Woodward died at the scene as a result of his injuries, a state police news release said. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 58-year-old Purcellville man, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center. He was wearing a seat-belt.
A passenger in the Chevrolet, a 59-year-old woman also of Purcellville, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was flown to Inova Hospital in Fairfax. She was wearing a seat-belt.
The crash remains under investigation by Trooper D.R. Gray. The speed Woodward's vehicle was traveling is being considered a factor in the crash, state police said.
State police were assisted by its Division 2 Crash Reconstruction Team, the Clarke County Sheriff's Office, and Clarke County Fire and EMS Department.
For more information, see Tuesday's Winchester Star.
