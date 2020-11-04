WINCHESTER — City voters have confirmed that Winchester has become a stronghold for the Democratic Party.
According to results posted at 2:04 a.m. today by the Winchester Voter Registrar's Office, Democrats now hold a 6-3 majority on City Council. That widens the 5-4 majority they won in the 2018 election, which marked the first time in 38 years that Democrats outnumbered Republicans on the panel.
Incumbent Mayor David Smith, a Democrat who also serves as City Council president, held off a strong Republican challenge from Danielle Bostick to win a second four-year term. Bostick had a nearly 20% lead over Smith once all the in-person Election Day votes had been counted Tuesday night, but more than 8,000 of Winchester's 17,597 registered voters had cast absentee or early ballots. Once those votes were tallied early this morning, Smith won by a margin of 5%, 5,931 votes to 5,320.
The biggest upset of the day occurred in Ward 4, where Republican John Willingham lost his bid for a fourth four-year term on City Council. Although Willingham led by a comfortable margin after Election Day ballots were counted, Democrat challenger Phil Milstead was swept to victory by a blue wave of absentee and early votes. Milstead won by a margin of nearly 3%, 1,452 votes to Willingham's 1,374.
Republican Les Veach retained his Ward 1 council seat for a fourth consecutive term by besting Democrat Richard Bell 2,317-1,935, and incumbent Republican Corey Sullivan picked up a second term in Ward 3 by holding off Democrat Ryan Hall 1,066-788.
Democrat John Hill, who serves as Winchester's vice mayor, earned a fourth term on City Council by holding off Republican challenger Tim Mondell 1,039-834.
Tuesday marked the first time that an election was held to select members of the Winchester School Board. Previously, board members were appointed by City Council, but voters approved a referendum last year that will gradually transition the board to one that is elected by citizens.
School Board seats are non-partisan, so all candidates ran as independents for four-year terms.
Incumbent at-large board member Marie Imoh topped challenger Lincoln Jones 5,445-4,986, while incumbents Elyus Wallace and Michael Birchenough retained their seats in Ward 3 and Ward 1, respectively, by winning uncontested races.
That means there will only be one new face on the School Board when terms begin on Jan. 1, and for now, it's not entirely clear who will be representing Ward 2. Carmen Crawford topped fellow political newcomer Melissa Harris 914-911, but that three-vote margin of victory is narrow enough to allow Harris to call for an automatic recount at the city's expense if she chooses.
If Harris requests a recount, she will have 10 days to file a petition in Winchester Circuit Court following the city Electoral Board’s official certification of election results on Nov. 16.
For more about Winchester's mayoral, City Council and School Board elections, see Thursday's edition of The Winchester Star.
