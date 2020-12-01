WINCHESTER — The Nov. 11 shooting of a man who police say fired on them before being killed by an officer was ruled a justifiable homicide today.
Eric Lyn Clark was shot by Cpl. Sean O'Connor outside Clark's apartment at the Hillcrest Apartments complex at 2450 Massanutten Terrace around 7:15 a.m. Police were called to the complex after a neighbor said Clark was smashing the neighbor's pickup truck window with a sledgehammer.
Police said Clark, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, fired multiple shots from his porch at a police cruiser that pulled into the parking lot about 50 yards away from Clark. The officer inside wasn't injured but was trapped inside the cruiser for several minutes.
Neighbor David Webster told The Winchester Star after the shooting that police tried to negotiate with Clark, but he wouldn't put down the AK-47-style assault rifle he was carrying. Webster said police told him to go inside his home. About 10 minutes later, Webster said he heard police fire twice at Clark.
Marc Abrams, Winchester commonwealth's attorney, said one of the shots struck Clark. Abrams said he cleared O'Connor after reviewing a report from state police that he received about a week ago. State police investigated the shooting rather than local police to avoid a conflict of interest.
In addition to statements from officers, Abrams said he reviewed body camera footage of about seven officers. Abrams also went to the scene after the shooting and said he saw at least seven bullet holes in the cruiser. "This was a case of the facts speaking for themselves," he said.
In a news release, Police Chief John R. Piper praised the actions of police. He said they may have prevented Clark from taking lives.
"No one enters the law enforcement profession wanting to take a life," he said. "However, when circumstances exist which require the use of deadly force to protect officers or citizens, then our community should feel comfort knowing our officers are well trained, properly equipped and prepared."
Clark, 52, was a father who graduated from James Wood High School in 1987, according to his obituary. It said his death came after a "long battle with mental illness."
— Read Wednesday's Winchester Star for more details.
(1) comment
Again I say, HOORAY FOR OUR POLICE!!! They took another nutcase out with minimum ammunition. NICE SHOOTING!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.