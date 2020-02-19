WINCHESTER — City Council announced today that it plans to appoint a former Shenandoah County administrator as interim city manager.
Mary T. Price, a native of Strasburg, will fill the position being vacated on March 16 by Winchester City Manager Eden Freeman, who submitted her resignation last month to become deputy city manager of Greenville, South Carolina.
Price entered public service in 1978 as town clerk and director of finance for Strasburg. After nearly 20 years with the town, she went to work for the government of Shenandoah County, holding various positions until ultimately being named county administrator, a title she held until retiring in April.
According to a media release from the city of Winchester, Price assisted the Clarke County Board of Supervisors in its search for a new county administrator in the time leading up to David Ash's retirement on Dec. 1. Chris Boise was sworn in as Clarke's new administrator on Dec. 2.
City Council plans to appoint Price as interim city manager at its meeting on Tuesday. Price would then work with Winchester officials during the transition process, and her first day as interim city manager would be March 17.
"I am honored to serve City Council and the Winchester community, and look forward to working with city staff to continue moving the city forward," Price said in the media release. "My goal is to make this a smooth transition and to help the city of Winchester in every way I can."
For more on this story, see Thursday's edition of The Winchester Star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.