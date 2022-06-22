WINCHESTER — Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine announced his retirement late Tuesday night, just hours before officials with Washington County Public Schools in Maryland were scheduled to announce whether he had been selected as that system's new superintendent.
When asked if his decision to retire was connected to the possibility of him being named head of Washington County Public Schools, Sovine sidestepped the question and instead said he would continue his lifelong support of public education.
"I remain passionate about supporting students and making a positive impact on communities through pre-K through 12 public education," Sovine said in prepared remarks delivered shortly before the Frederick County School Board's business meeting concluded at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. "As I leave my current role, I do so with a great sense of pride in Frederick County Public Schools and knowledge that my work is not done."
Sovine's retirement is effective June 30. Officials in Washington County have said they want their new school superintendent to start on July 1.
The Washington County School Board has said it will announce its selection for superintendent during a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. today. According to the school system's website, board meetings are streamed live on its YouTube page, youtube.com/c/WCPSMD.
Earlier this month, the Washington County School Board said it had narrowed its field of superintendent candidates to two people: Sovine, 54, and retired Howard County (Maryland) Public Schools community superintendent Theo L. Cramer, 57.
The person chosen will replace 64-year-old Washington County Public Schools Superintendent Boyd Michael, who is retiring on June 30 after helming the system for five years.
Sovine, who has been superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools for 11 years, told the small group of audience members who remained at the end of the School Board's five-and-a-half-hour meeting on Tuesday the local school system will be in good hands. As he said that, he gestured toward a table where Assistant Superintendent for Administration Vernon Bock and Assistant Superintendent for Instruction James Angelo were seated.
At the end of his comments, Sovine received a standing ovation from the School Board and most people in the audience.
Nothing was said about the board's plans to appoint Sovine's interim replacement or the process it will follow to hire a permanent successor.
See Thursday's Winchester Star for further details about Sovine's retirement and the selection of a new Washington County Public Schools superintendent.
