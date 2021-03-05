WINCHESTER — When Winchester firefighters run low on air while inside a structure fighting a fire, red lights will flash in their air masks and the masks will begin to vibrate.
The safety feature, which comes in handy in smoke-filled structures, is one of the improvements in the 73 new air packs and masks the Fire Department received this week. The $504,000 purchase will allow the department’s 68 paid firefighters and approximately 12 regular volunteers — those who respond to at least 24 incidents and have 24 hours of training annually — to all have the same gear. The Scott Safety self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) is made by the 3M company and meets National Fire Protection Association standards.
The department currently has five different types of air packs, with more than half over 10 years old and near the end of their effectiveness. The different air packs mean firefighters could have problems assisting one another at fires if there are problems with air packs, or assisting Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department firefighters who have more modern air packs.
“This creates quality throughout the city,” Assistant Fire Chief Jon Henschel said Thursday as firefighters inventoried the equipment at the Rouss Volunteer Fire Company Station. “Everybody’s utilizing the same type of pack and it enhances our safety and our inter-operability.”
The new packs carry about 30 minutes of compressed air, with the length of time varying depending on how much movement firefighters are making. Green lights in the mask turn red when about 66% of the air is used. The masks are good in heat up to about 600 degrees Fahrenheit.
The current packs sound an alarm when 75% of the air is used, which doesn’t give firefighters as much time to exit a fire. The alarm flashes through gear near a firefighter’s chest, which is harder to see in low visibility. The new packs weigh about 40 pounds, which is about 10 pounds less than the old ones.
The new equipment will also streamline maintenance for firefighters. “They don’t have to order parts and try to manage multiple types of SCBA,” Henschel said.
The department sought federal taxpayer money to pay for the gear through grant applications to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but they were rejected so Winchester taxpayers will cover the cost. Henschel said firefighters will begin training with the gear on Saturday and will switch over to it in the next two weeks.
