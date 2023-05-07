WINCHESTER — Brian Sullivan, host of CNBC's "Last Call," has clocked 75,000 air miles this year.
Much of that travel has to do with the finance journalist's fast-paced show that debuted in February. It's Sullivan's belief that national news should be localized, which sometimes means hurrying out to cover stories as they unfold.
"Financial news can seem a little esoteric and a little bit scary. My job is to make it interesting and digestible, to connect Wall Street to Winchester," Sullivan said during a return to his hometown to serve as Co-Grand Marshal of the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Over the weekend, Sullivan — joined by his wife Julie and their son — took part in several festival events including Friday's Firefighters' Parade and Saturday's Grand Feature Parade.
But if you thought the 1989 James Wood High School graduate might have been reliving parts of his adolescence from a different vantage point, not so.
"Having never really participated in Apple Blossom before, it's already bigger, grander than I remember. It's an opportunity. I hope to give back to Winchester a little bit," Sullivan said. "It's an opportunity for me to come back and connect with people. If you're going to come back, this is a pretty cool way to come back."
The Emmy-nominated journalist began his broadcast career 26 years ago, working stints at Bloomberg Television and Fox Business. He joined CNBC in 2011 and anchored shows focused on market coverage like “Street Signs” and “Power Lunch.” “Last Call” airs at 7 p.m. weekdays. He previously anchored “Worldwide Exchange” at 5 a.m.
Sullivan's connections to the Winchester area run deep: his grandfather operated a gas station in Stephens City, and another family member, Jessica Sullivan, was a longtime reporter for The Winchester Star.
When he was in ninth grade, Sullivan’s family moved from San Diego to Winchester, which he calls his hometown. That's when he enrolled at James Wood High School, the school his father graduated from in 1959.
Sullivan, always with an eye for a news story, noted the rapid population growth that has come to Winchester-Frederick County in the last few years, making it the fastest-growing metro area in Virginia since 2020, according to demographers from the University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center.
"I can't get over the growth here. At one point, I know it was the fastest-growing metro area in the country. I don't know if it still is, but if it's not, it must be close. And I'm starting to feel like an old man because I've been saying, 'that used to be an apple grove and now it's a mall.'"
During an interview Friday, Sullivan said he was thrilled to be back in town. He joked that he was considering wearing a James Wood sweater at the festivities. But he he didn't want to rile up half the town, a reference to an entrenched local rivalry between his alma mater and Handley High School, so he dropped the idea.
A weekend in Winchester found Sullivan unwinding after a breathless week.
"It's been a whirlwind of a week. I was at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night in D.C., black tie, flew from Dulles to LAX. We did the show from Los Angeles Monday and Tuesday, flew back east, did the show, and drove down to today. Sunday we hustle back home," Sullivan said.
"Last Call" has been focused on covering what some have called the 2023 banking crisis that materialized in recent months. Sullivan notably has been described as one of the first journalists to hone in on the 2007 housing bubble.
"One of the things I've learned in covering now three crises, downturns, whatever you want to call this — it's not a crisis yet — it will constrict credit. You want to buy a car, you want to have a mortgage loan, you may not care about the stock market, but this is going to make getting a car loan not only more difficult but more expensive."
Before joining Bloomberg in 1979, Sullivan traded chemical commodities for Mitsubishi Bank, then he pivoted to journalism — work he relishes because every day he has to revise his own assumptions about news stories as well as seek out new information.
The ouster of both Fox News' Tucker Carlson and CNN's Don Lemon recently shook up the media landscape, and Sullivan spoke about changes in the profession.
"I think TV news in general is evolving and will continue to evolve, and I think how folks consume visual media has changed dramatically," Sullivan said. "The one thing I'm proud of is at CNBC we are data driven. And one thing I've insisted on is this: anything I say on the air I want anyone to be able verify within a 30-second search."
Of the media's role, Sullivan said, "What we do is the fourth estate. I have to try to put these things into context. What does this policy mean? There are so many knock-on effects of everything. And a lot of these bills now are 600, 700 pages long, and there's a lot of money and economic-related stuff in there."
Sullivan noted he has traveled 75,000 air miles this year, 12 round trips, following stories as they break.
"Local journalists are the ones who tend to expose corruption and graft on regional levels. If those things aren't uncovered, community coffers can be injured and actually reduce credit ratings for cities and counties, and make living there more expensive. Look at it now: if you have towns with no [news]papers, politicians can just do whatever they want. Who's watching them? Whatever happens in my medium, we need to focus on local."
