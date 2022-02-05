It’s going to take a while for the Bridgewater College community to heal from Tuesday’s on-campus tragedy.
It was there that a gunman took the lives of campus police officer John Painter and safety officer J.J. Jefferson. Not only were they co-workers, they were close friends.
It’s going to take a while for those tears to stop. For the hearts to heal. For those who saw the tragedy unfold to come to grips with what they saw and heard.
Wednesday morning, inside the Concert Hall at the school’s Carter Center, Ryan Keebaugh, choral director at Bridgewater College, led a group of over 100 people in that first small step. Minutes later, outside, they did it again.
Simply, they sang. The sound of the school’s alma mater, “Bridgewater Fair,” echoing across a campus still dotted with snow under a blue sky and beaming sun.
“This will be our response,” Keebaugh said. “Our response to tragedy, our response to loss; the effects it has on all of us, not just within this institution but out across the United States and all over the world.”
So, let us join the Bridgewater College community:
Bridgewater fair, my heart’s sweet care
I love thy laughing waters
I love thy walls and stories halls
I love thy sons and daughters
Hail, alma mater! Hail, alma mater!
Dear to my heart shall thy name ever be
Bridgewater fair, my heart’s sweet care
I love thy laughing waters
I love thy walls and stories halls
I love thy sons and daughters
