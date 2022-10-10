BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally for a 23-17 Old Dominion Athletic Conference football victory over Shenandoah University on Saturday afternoon at Jopson Field.
Shenandoah (4-1, 1-1 ODAC) led 14-0 one play into the second quarter and 17-9 after three quarters against the Eagles (5-0, 2-0).
Both of the Bridgewater touchdowns came off of Shenandoah turnovers. The Eagles — who came into the game ranked first in NCAA Division III with a plus-13 turnover margin — had three takeaways while the Hornets had one.
Ben Burgan sacked Jaylen Wood to force a fumble that was recovered by Jordan Rice at the SU 19-yard line at the 12:08 mark of the fourth quarter. But two plays later, Steven Hugney (20 of 38 for 168 yards, one touchdown) threw an interception that was returned 28 yards by Shawn Harris to the Hornets 2.
Albert Mensah ran the ball in for a touchdown on the next play to make it 17-15 with 11:30 left, but Wood’s two-point conversion pass failed.
The Hornets then fumbled the ensuing kickoff, giving Bridgewater the ball on the SU 20. Six plays later Jaylen Wood (6 of 12 for 33 yards) completed a six-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Maclachlan, and Tyler Gilliam caught a two-point pass from Wood to make it 23-17 with 7:58 left.
Shenandoah’s next drive ended on a turnover on downs at the BC 40. After SU held Bridgewater to a three-and-out, the Hornets took over with 2:35 remaining on its own 20.
SU drove all the way to the Bridgewater 18, where it faced a third-and-1 with 26 seconds remaining. An incomplete pass followed, and the fourth down completion to Ethan Bigbee was halted for a four-yard loss to secure the comeback win for Bridgewater.
SU outgained Bridgewater 370-158 and possessing the ball 34 minutes. The Hornets’ Rashadeen Byrd Jr. recorded 121 yards on 24 carries and had a three-yard TD run with 6:21 left in the first quarter to open the scoring. Markell Jackson added 75 yards on 16 carries.
One play into the second quarter, Hugney hit Jaden Roberts (four catches, 50 yards) for a 31-yard TD strike for a 14-0 lead.
Bridgewater started its comeback with field goals of 27, 47 and 33 yards from Sherando graduate Jack Hendren. The first two cut the Eagles’ deficit to 14-6 at halftime.
Keyshawn Wilder and Burgan both had eight tackles and Bryar Wheeler had three catches for 51 yards for SU.
The Hornets return home Saturday for a 1 p.m. ODAC contest against Guilford.
