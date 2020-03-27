WINCHESTER — For the first time in program history, all five Shenandoah University football home games at Shentel Stadium will start at 1 p.m. in the schedule that head coach Scott Yoder announced on Friday.
The only game all year that won’t start at 1 p.m. comes on Sept. 19, when the Hornets travel to defending Old Dominion Athletic Conference champion Bridgewater for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
SU went 6-4 overall and 4-4 in the ODAC last year to place fifth in the nine-team league. SU will take on the same 10 opponents that it faced in 2019.
After opening the 2020 season at Methodist on Sept. 5, Shenandoah hosts N.C. Wesleyan on Sept. 12 in the team’s lone non-conference home game.
The Hornets complete September with the ODAC opener at Bridgewater and at home versus Guilford on Sept. 26.
Yoder’s club has three of its five October games at home. SU hosts Randolph-Macon on Oct. 10, Hampden-Sydney on Oct. 17 and Ferrum on Oct. 31. Away contests at Southern Virginia on Oct. 3 and Emory & Henry on Oct. 24 round out the month.
The Hampden-Sydney contest is part of Homecoming Weekend and the Ferrum game will serve as Senior Day.
Following a bye weekend to open November, SU completes the regular season at Washington & Lee on Nov. 14.
“With the uncertainty we are all experiencing, it is nice to be able to look forward to the fall and see what we have in front of us,” said Yoder in a news release.
“We are focusing on our academics and doing all the things we need to do to be able to return to campus this summer ready to get the season started on the right foot.”
Ravens, defensive end can’t make dealOWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens won’t have Michael Brockers on their retooled defensive line after all.
Baltimore reached agreement on a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams free agent last week. But the deal was never sealed in part because Brockers could not take a physical at the team’s training facility due to restrictions in place surrounding the coronavirus.
The Ravens had concerns over a lingering ankle sprain after Brockers had a physical administered by an independent doctor. Unable to verify the extent of the injury through an examination by their own doctors, the Ravens sought to amend the proposed contract.
No settlement could be reached, and on Friday the Ravens wrote on Twitter: “The Ravens will not sign Michael Brockers as previously reported after being unable to come to an agreement on terms of a contract.”
Brockers’ agent, Scott Casterline, told The Associated Press on Friday that a tentative deal is in place for Brockers to return to the Rams.
Canceling Madness costs NCAA big bucksCanceling March Madness because of the coronavirus pandemic will cost the NCAA about $375 million that it would have distributed to 350 schools across the nation.
Some will be able to absorb the losses better than others.
The NCAA announced Thursday it will distribute $225 million to its Division I member schools in June, nearly two-thirds less than the $600 million scheduled to be handed out in installments from April to June.
Schools that compete in the wealthiest conferences, with billion-dollar television contracts fueled by major college football, might not notice much of a difference in the short term.
Schools competing in mid-major conferences are preparing to make sacrifices.
Golfer Love III loses home in fireST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The house of Hall of Fame golfer Davis Love III was destroyed by fire early Friday morning in a blaze that could not be controlled, even with 16 firefighters arriving within minutes, the fire chief said.
No one from Love’s family was injured.
“While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we’re very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed,” Love said in a statement.
Love, a former PGA champion and two-time Ryder Cup captain, is one of the most prominent figures at Sea Island, which is the area is home to several PGA Tour players.
Glynn County Fire Chief R.K. Jordan says the emergency call was placed from the horse barn at Love’s house at 5:18 a.m. and fire units were on the scene in five minutes. He said the Fire Department deployed 16 firefighters for the two-story home that was fully engulfed. Jordan said the caller reported the fire started in the garage, though that’s under investigation.
It was not clear who was at home when it burned down.
‘Toy Cannon’ Wynn passes away at 78Jimmy Wynn, the diminutive Houston slugger whose monster shots in the 1960s and ‘70s earned him the popular nickname “The Toy Cannon,” has died. He was 78.
The Astros said the three-time All-Star outfielder died Thursday in Houston, but did not provide further details.
Just 5-foot-9, Wynn was packed with power. He hit more than 30 homers twice with Houston, including a career-high 37 in 1967 at the pitcher-friendly Astrodome.
Wynn spent his first 11 seasons in Houston, before making stops with the Dodgers, Braves, Brewers and Yankees in a 15-year major league career. Wynn left the Astros as the franchise leader in hits, home runs, RBIs and walks. Overall, he finished with 291 homers with 964 RBIs and 225 stolen bases in his career.
Wynn’s No. 24 jersey was retired by the Astros on June 25, 2005, and he was inducted into the inaugural class of the Astros Hall of Fame on Aug. 3, 2019.
Longhorns, Vikings OL dies at 61
MINNEAPOLIS — Terry Tausch, an All-American offensive lineman at Texas and eight-year NFL veteran who played for the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 61.
The Longhorns announced that Tausch passed away Wednesday night at his home in Plano, Texas. His older brother, Gary Tausch, told San Antonio TV station KENS that the death was “sudden.” He did not cite a cause.
Tausch was a second-round draft pick by the Vikings in 1982, playing seven seasons for them. He was their starting right guard for five years, until joining the 49ers in 1989 in what was his final NFL season. It ended with a Super Bowl ring.
Cowboys sign ‘Greg the Leg’ for 3 years
The Dallas Cowboys are going to let two proven kickers go at it in the offseason for a change.
The Cowboys and kicker Greg Zuerlein agreed Friday on a $7.5 million, three-year contract, with $2.3 million guaranteed.
The deal with Zuerlein comes just a few days after the Cowboys re-signed Kai Forbath, who made all 10 kicks last season after replacing the shaky Brett Maher.
“Greg the Leg” had issues similar to Maher in the last of eight seasons with the Rams in 2019. Zuerlein was strong from 50-plus yards but struggled on shorter kicks.
The 32-year-old’s accuracy has tailed off in the two seasons since connecting on a career-best 38 field goals in 40 tries in 2017, when Los Angeles reached the Super Bowl.
Once Dan Bailey seized the job in Dallas eight years ago, there was never much drama with the kicking competition before Bailey was surprisingly replaced by Maher at the end of the preseason in 2018.
Kentucky guard to enter NBA Draft
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky reserve guard Johnny Juzang will enter the NCAA transfer portal after one season with the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-6 freshman from Los Angeles can transfer to another school without restrictions per NCAA rules. Juzang played well down the stretch for No. 8 Kentucky (25-6), scoring in double figures twice the final nine games. He made 10 of his final 20 3-point shots to finish the season shooting 33% from beyond the arc and 38% overall. He scored a total of 82 points pulled down 54 rebounds in 28 games.
Juzang says his season with the Wildcats was “one of the best experiences of my life” in a release from the school, but decided to enter the transfer portal after “lots of thought and consideration.”
