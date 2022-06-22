Clarke County senior outfielder Cordell Broy was named to the Second Team in the Virginia High School League Class 2 All-State baseball selections that were released on Wednesday.
Broy led the Eagles in batting average (.468, 32-for-67), RBIs (21), doubles (6), on-base percentage (.568) and stolen bases (23) this season.
Appomattox County junior pitcher Alex Caruso is the Class 2 Player of the Year. His father Joe is the Coach of the Year for guiding the Raiders to a 23-1 record and the program’s first state title.
Alex Caruso compiled a 9-0 record with one save, a 1.76 ERA and 53 strikeouts. He batted .416 with 32 RBI, two home runs, seven doubles, two triples and seven stolen bases.
VBL: Pole collapse changes Royals' game location
WINCHESTER — A wooden light pole on the third-base side of Bridgeforth Field collapsed at around 4:45 p.m. in the middle of Wednesday's storm, prompting the Valley Baseball League to move Thursday's game between the Winchester Royals and Purcellville Cannons from Bridgeforth Field to Purcellville.
The pole fell away from the field and toward the outside of the fence surrounding Bridgeforth Field. The pole broke through the top of the fence but did not hit the batting cages that are near the left-field area.
In addition, Winchester’s game at Woodstock on Wednesday was postponed due to the inclement weather. A makeup date has not been announced.
