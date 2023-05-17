Bright Box Theater, a live entertainment venue located in Old Town Winchester that has offered a range of performances over the last decade, is hosting two special events on Friday to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.
Commemorating the milestone are the following two events, both of which are free and open to the public, according to a media release:
- 10-Year Anniversary ribbon-cutting celebration in partnership with the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce — 1 p.m. Friday.
- Bright Box 10-Year Birthday Bash featuring hit band Cazhmiere — 6 p.m. Friday.
Since 2013, Bright Box has hosted local and national musical acts, comedy, and theater — its mission to cater to a variety of tastes.
"We're thrilled to be celebrating our 10-year anniversary and are incredibly grateful for the support of our loyal patrons and the Winchester community," founder Marilyn Finnemore said in the release. “We’re proud to have played a part in shaping Winchester’s vibrant arts and culture scene over the past decade.”
