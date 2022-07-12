WINCHESTER — Bright Futures-Frederick County/Winchester is distributing food packs next week as part of its summer food pack program.
“The program is available to any Frederick County or Winchester city students and their families,” said Bright Futures Program Coordinator Elise Stine-Dolinar. “And they can preregister so that way we know they're coming and we can pack food specifically for them. Or they can just show up and then they'll tell us what school their kid goes to.”
Bright Futures works with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to obtain food for the program, which currently serves over 1,200 students. Each shelf-stable food pack includes enough food for two breakfasts and two lunches. Fruit, vegetables and drinks are included.
A nonprofit organization, Bright Futures connects school divisions with community partners to provide services for disadvantaged students. Its summer food pack program aims to help the families of students who may experience food insecurity during the summer.
Poverty and hunger are challenges some students face, which can be barriers to their success in school, according to Bright Futures' website.
Preregistration for the summer food pack program is encouraged. To register, go to brightfuturesfrederickcounty.org/ and click on "Our programs" at the top of the page. Or click on this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdoy6FzTJ302Eh1q4y7ediZnKkkFzQKhN4wDABdhsa9xBy_Ug/viewform
Food is available for pick up on July 18 and Aug. 1 at:
- Abundant Life Church, 700 Aylor Road, Stephens City, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Virginia Avenue Charlotte Dehart Elementary School, 550 Virginia Ave., Winchester, from noon to 1 p.m.
- Arcadia Mobile Home Park from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
July 19 and Aug. 2 at:
- Quarles Elementary School, 1310 Loudoun St., Winchester, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Dowell J. Howard Center, 156 Dowell J Circle, Winchester, from noon to 1 p.m.
- Regency Lakes Mobile Home Park from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
July 20 and Aug. 3 at:
- Stonewall Ruritan, 136 Ruritan Way, Clear Brook, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Frederick Douglass Elementary, 100 Cedarmeade Ave., Winchester, from noon to 1 p.m.
- Preston Place Apartments, Castlebridge Court, Winchester, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
July 21 and Aug. 4 at:
- North Mountain Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, 186 Rosenberger Lane, Winchester, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m
- Bright Futures Distribution Center, 178 Indian Hollow Road, Winchester, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
