Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester is seeking more sponsors to help brighten the holiday season for children in the community.
The nonprofit organization's Holiday Assistance Program will ensure 955 children, with a focus on those in low-income households, receive presents.
For the program, Bright Futures creates a wish list for each child. The list is given to a sponsor to hit the stores — all done in a way that preserves the child's anonymity.
Bright Futures needs more sponsors to meet a record demand, as the number of children enrolled in this year's program has increased by 211. In total, 60 more families have requested assistance.
"We still have 132 children without sponsors. We are looking for people to spread the love this holiday season," said Elise Stine-Dolinar, Bright Futures program coordinator. "It's going to be a tight one this year."
The children served by the program are recommended by guidance counselors at local schools and vetted by the local United Way and the Salvation Army to ensure they are youngsters in most need of support.
"We are matching folks right now. This is prime time to sign up. We are going to keep working until every child is matched," Stine-Dolinar said. "These are children who are definitely deserving of your support. And it's a fun thing to do — shopping for a child."
Sponsoring a child costs about $150, Stine-Dolinar said. The items children want vary from clothing to skateboards.
The best way to sign up is by visiting https://sites.google.com/fcpsk12.net/brightfuturesfrederickcounty/home
The holiday program is just one way Bright Futures helps children in need. During the summer, its food program helps combat child hunger — which is among a number of programs it maintains through the Winchester and Frederick County public school divisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.