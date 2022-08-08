Bright Futures stuffs the bus with school supplies
- Updated
- 0
Local News
Sunday, August 07, 2022
Friday, August 05, 2022
- Star staff report
- 1
Effective immediately, the Handley Regional Library System will no longer accrue overdue fines on most children’s materials — no matter what the age of the person checking them out. These items include books, CD audiobooks and DVDs.
- By Nick Harpold For The Winchester Star
- 4
MIDDLETOWN — In promotion of its newly launched drone program, Laurel Ridge Community College hosted a Drone Day on Tuesday to let the community learn more about the new program and allow potential students to try their hand at flying drones.
Thursday, August 04, 2022
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees prepaid access to SU’s academic offerings, according to an SU news release.
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
- 1
WINCHESTER — CMA’s Subaru of Winchester on Wednesday received a trophy for the dealership’s efforts providing the most bicycles for children during the local 2021 Toys for Tots fundraiser.
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
