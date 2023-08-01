Bright Futures will host a Stuff the Bus event on Saturday.
Stuff the Bus is an effort to promote school readiness in Frederick County and Winchester schools. On Saturday, the nonprofit Bright Futures-Winchester/Frederick is accepting donated school supplies like backpacks, dry erase markers, glue sticks and index cards.
Bright Futures keeps a warehouse of school supplies for students and teachers in need. By the end of each school year, it's wiped out, according to Bright Futures Program Coordinator Elise Stine-Dolinar. Stuff the Bus is a big part of making sure classrooms and households are equipped for the beginning of each school year.
"These supplies are critical to the success of our students," said Stine-Dolinar. "... When you don't have these very simple items, things cannot go to plan very quickly."
The event also aims to satisfy clothing needs like athletic shorts, shoes and underwear in all child and adult sizes. For many students assisted by Bright Futures, new clothing for the school year isn't promised.
"Many of us take for granted that we had back to school clothes, or new clothes," said Stine-Dolinar.
This year's Stuff the Bus event will take place at three area Walmart stores: 2350 S. Pleasant Valley Road, 501 Wal-Mart Drive and 201 Maranto Manor Drive. Community members are encouraged to donate items on Bright Futures' list, either from the Walmart where the bus is parked, or from another store. Stine-Dolinar says these are the things that students and teachers are in urgent need of heading into the school year.
There also are volunteer openings. Those interested can sign up to work a two-hour shift at one of the Stuff the Bus locations.
For more information, volunteer registration or to see the full list of requested donation items, visit https://sites.google.com/fcpsk12.net/brightfuturesfrederickcounty/events/stuff-the-bus?fbclid=IwAR3H472DUsB33Y0EVPS4_mI-YemK4-ZgZWpqPmh2IqZNekiEF7N-NmZ6sco.
