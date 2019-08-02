CLEAR BROOK — Since developing an autoimmune disorder at age 7, Adam Knapp has been reluctant to leave the house.
That’s why his mother, Tina Knapp, finds it “miraculous” that he decided to participate in the fourth annual Bright Stars Goat show at the Frederick County Fair on Thursday morning.
Adam, now 11, was one of five children who took part in the event in the fair’s show barn. The Bright Stars goat show is designed to give children and young adults with developmental disabilities the opportunity to showcase an animal before a crowd. Each of the participants, ages 8 to 13, was paired with a 4-H or FFA member who has a goat entered in this year’s fair.
Knapp said this was the first time her son had done anything like this. Four years ago, he was diagnosed with Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS). The condition is caused by a strep infection.
“It infected his brain,” Knapp said. “This is really the first summer in probably three years that he’s even wanted to leave the house. It causes a lot of severe anxiety and OCD and he hasn’t wanted to leave the house so much. He’s been getting treatments and antibiotics for the last few years.”
Adam was paired with FFA member Walter Davis and showed the goat Demeter. At the end of the show, all of the participants received an award.
“It’s rather miraculous,” Knapp said. “At first he said, ‘No, i don’t want to do it.’ This morning I woke him up and said, ‘Do you want to walk a goat?,’ and he was willing to leave the house and walk a goat. Everything we do right now I rejoice in.”
Jenny Myers said Bright Stars is great for her 9-year-old son Sam Myers, who is living with Down syndrome and loves animals. Sam happily posed for pictures as he showed his goat.
“He is not shy,” Jenny Myers said with a laugh. “He loves to be at the center of attention. I think it’s great that they offer this. I’m glad the community is starting to involve more of these kids and give them opportunities.”
Eleven-year-old Thurston Rollon, who is living with hydrocephalus and cerebral palsy, participated in the event two years ago and wanted to do it again, his mother Danielle Rollon said.
“He’s definitely an animal lover,” Danielle said. “We try to get him to interact as much as possible with animals. He loves to go horseback riding, and we come to the fair to see the animals.”
Rollon’s 8-year-old sister Taegan also participated in the show to support her brother and have fun, too.
The success of the event in Frederick County has inspired Berkeley County, W.Va., to hold the same event at its fair, set for Aug. 3-10.
Berkeley County Youth Fair Bright Stars Goat Show Chairperson Beth Pancione said she helped with the Frederick County event last year and went to her fair board and asked if it could implement the same event this year. It didn’t take much convincing.
“Everyone was 100% let’s do it,” Pancione said. “We need to have anything we can for those kids.”
