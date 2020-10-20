Brightening the park

Nereo Acundo, a supervisor with Greatscapes Property Management Group, plants pansies in new mulch around the memorial to Winchester Police Sgt. Ricky L. Timbrook on Friday in the city’s Timbrook Park. Greatscapes is sponsoring the park and maintains the landscaping, including mowing the grass, at no charge. Timbrook was killed on Oct 29, 1999, during a foot pursuit.
