CROSS JUNCTION — As Valentine’s Day approaches, the sweet siren song of love rises to a deafening howl, driving even the most confirmed singles to break free from the leashes that bind their hearts.
Take Brisket Oliver, for example, a lifelong bachelor who was content with sleeping on the couch in his parents’ Lake Holiday home even as middle age was scratching at the door.
It appeared nothing could lure Brisket from his slumber — until, that is, a beautiful young lady moved in next door.
Her name was Harper Blue Young and she was stunning, her golden curls glistening in the bright November sun as she excitedly sniffed out her new neighborhood.
Brisket watched from the window and was mesmerized, but the prospect of rejection kept him glued to the couch. Eventually, though, the intoxicating prospect of romance became too overwhelming so he stepped outside and said hello.
The lovely Harper was immediately smitten. She bounded toward Brisket, excited to meet the most ruggedly handsome creature she had ever seen.
Brisket played it cool. He had already been abandoned once and wasn’t sure if he was strong enough to endure that pain again. But Harper wasn’t bothered by her neighbor’s stand-off attitude. After all, she liked the strong, silent types.
From a distance, Brisket’s mom, Becki Oliver, watched and smiled as she realized her adult son was finally ready to stop chasing his own tail. She could see the magnetism between these two and was determined to help romance blossom.
“Brisket and her just love each other,” Oliver said.
Next door, Harper’s mom, Brenda Young, was also watching but with a bit more wariness. She certainly didn’t want to hold her daughter back, but Young could see significant pitfalls to their potential romance. First, there was the age difference between tender young Harper and middle-aged Brisket. Second, they appeared to be polar opposites, with Harper being much more refined and polished than the gruff, often scowling Brisket.
But love is a powerful force that will not be denied. Young gave Harper her blessing to pursue romance with Brisket and watched as their love flourished in the following months.
Earlier this week, as Cupid readied his arrows for Valentine’s Day, Brisket decided to pop the question. Only problem was, he didn’t have the first clue about engagement rings or love poems or marriage proposals, so he turned to his mom.
Oliver is the type of mother who would do anything for her son. Years earlier, she adopted Brisket and gave him a home after his youthful rowdiness had led to him being abandoned and put in lockup.
Oliver began her matchmaker mission by helping Brisket compose a poem for the lovely Harper:
”I’m trying real hard (but this rhyming is ‘ruff’) ‘cause I need you to know I’m grateful and stuff. It’s Valentine’s Day and it’s time I confessed, next to short walks and treats, I think YOU are the best!!!!! Love, your beefcake Brisket.”
Oliver then crafted a big red heart with the words, “I woof you,” and found a size 27 ring that would fit nicely on Harper’s paw.
Wait, have we mentioned that Brisket and Harper are dogs? Sorry, we should have made that clear from the get-go. Anyway, back to our story...
Oliver bought her 5-year-old bulldog a tuxedo to help him dazzle the 5-month-old Goldendoodle — “He’s a cradle robber,” Brisket’s mom admitted — and made arrangements for the two families to celebrate together after he proposed. She then baked heart-shaped treats for the pups, procured some fake flowers suitable for chewing and rolled out a red foil carpet.
“I ran around like a crazy person trying to get this engagement together,” Oliver said with a laugh. “Harper and Brenda knew nothing about it.”
On Wednesday, Oliver invited Young and Harper for a visit. Harper entered the house and strolled the red foil carpet toward Brisket, who was waiting on the couch with the “I woof you” heart hanging around his neck.
Their eyes met and Brisket grunted in her ear. Harper replied with a bark.
“She said yes!” Oliver said.
Brisket then presented Harper with a dog toy shaped like a ring that came in a box adorned with the words, “Together Furever.” Oliver helped Brisket slip the ring onto Harper’s right front leg, and the young lady’s parents gave their blessing to the somewhat unconventional union.
Harper and Brisket have no plans for starting a family — not because they don’t want to, Oliver said, but rather because Brisket was neutered when she adopted him from an animal-rescue organization.
The happy couple is very eager to walk down the aisle. Their love is so strong, they’ve both decided there’s no need for a pre-puptual agreement.
For now, no wedding date has been set, but it’s doubtful these two impetuous pups will wait for long.
“Maybe in the spring,” Oliver said as she shifted gears and started planning what promises to be the most glamorous ceremony in the history of canine weddings.
You can watch Brisket and Harper’s love bloom on TikToc by visiting https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeRfYwgH.
(2) comments
By the way, give Brisket and Harper my best wishes.
This is the cutest story. With all that's going on in the world today, it's refreshing to see something like this. Thank you Ladies.
