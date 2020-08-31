BERRYVILLE — A historical marker is to be erected in Clarke County to ensure that the former African American community of Bristow is always remembered.
First, though, the cost of the marker and its installation must be raised.
The Virginia Board of Historic Resources recently approved the marker, to be installed on a wide shoulder along Shepherds Mill Road near Castleman Road. The location of the former Bristow Bethel Baptist Church is near that crossroads several miles northeast of Berryville.
A paragraph highlighting the history of Bristow and other African American settlements in the county will be on the marker. Its text, as approved by the historic resources board, will be:
“The African American community of Bristow originated in 1869 when Brister (or Bristol) Holmes purchased land near here. A public school (ca. 1883) and Bethel Baptist Church (ca. 1928) became centers of community life. Emancipated African Americans, exercising their newfound autonomy, established or settled in nearly 20 villages across Clarke County after the Civil War. Almost half of Clarke’s population had been enslaved in 1860, a much higher percentage than in other Shenandoah Valley counties, reflecting this area’s Tidewater-style plantation economy. Freedom for African Americans therefore led to a substantial reconfiguration of the county’s settlement patterns and built environment.”
Amid the area’s redevelopment, the Baptist church was torn down in January 2017 after efforts to find a suitable location where it could be moved failed, according to an article in The Winchester Star.
The single-story, wooden-frame church was of Gothic Revival style and had a standing-seam metal roof, pressed-tin ceiling and unpainted wood doors and wainscoting. It’s believed that the structure replaced an original church on the site.
History traced by Maral Kalbian, Clarke County’s architectural historian, revealed that Holmes originally bought an acre of land from Alfred Larue in 1869. As other African-Americans bought nearby lots, the area became known by various names — Bristow, Brister Station, Bristow Station, Bristoe and Bristo — as the community developed.
Jim Caldwell, who lives on Castleman Road, initiated the marker project.
When people who know the county’s African American history no longer are alive to tell others, Caldwell said, “it is important that we have historical markers that recognize the struggle that must have been the life of emancipated slaves following the war and the hard work and resilience displayed by these extraordinary people to pull together into communities largely based on family and faith.”
“Most of the details of life in Bristow Station come from oral history,” he said. “My hope has always been to both recognize the original residents of this community and to ensure that their accomplishments will not be lost to time.”
Caldwell bought his property from Dorothy Davis, whose great-grandparents were among the former slaves who settled in what would become Bristow.
“Through hard work, struggle and turmoil, they were able to purchase acreage lot by lot,” Davis said of the settlers. “They, along with other like-minded freed people, built homes, a church, and eventually a school to educate their children.”
Her grandmother came to Clarke County in the early 1900s to teach at the one room Bristow School, she recalled.
Davis said her generation of the family eventually inherited about 30 acres of their ancestors’ property. She wanted her family members to preserve the land, she said, but it was sold lot by lot.
Caldwell bought the last lot two years ago. At that time, Davis said, he promised that he would strive to establish Bristow’s history for future generations.
“I was dubious,” Davis admitted, “as I thought that his words were (merely) those of a person who was purchasing a beautiful property in a lovely setting. However, not only has he kept his word, he has also delved into the African American history of the area” to try and preserve it.
“Tears come to my eyes when I think of my ancestors’ struggles,” she continued, “but also when I think of the promise kept” by Caldwell.
Kalbian, who prepared the application considered by the historic resources board, said the marker is “long overdue.”
“It will be a real testament as to what they (freed slaves) were able to pull together” following emancipation, Kalbian said.
A fundraising effort to pay for the $1,770 marker is continuing. When the money is raised, the marker will be installed and an unveiling ceremony will be scheduled, Caldwell said.
Kalbian believes about half of the money has been raised.
She encourages the public to make donations, which should be payable to The Clermont Foundation and mailed to 151 Clermont Lane, Berryville, VA 22611. Make a notation on the check’s memo line that it’s for the Bristow marker.
Clermont is the nonprofit, 501©(3) organization that has agreed to hold the money.
Sewah Studios, a family-owned business in Ohio, will manufacture the marker. It will resemble other historical markers commonly seen along highways.
Jennifer Loux, highway marker program manager for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR), wrote in a letter to Caldwell that Sewah had to shut down for two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm has reopened but “they may not be able to produce markers at their normal capacity this summer,” she wrote.
The DHR hopes to be able to hold the unveiling ceremony by early next year, Kalbian said.
