BERRYVILLE — The bygone community of Bristow is evidence of how emancipated slaves established lives for themselves after the Civil War, historians and descendants of former residents agree.
“They could now live a life on their own terms, build churches and schools, socialize, raise their children and own their land,” said Joseph Green, great-great-great-grandson of the late Bristol Holmes. “They could toil for themselves instead of for others.”
A historical marker was unveiled Saturday morning at the intersection of Shepherds Mill and Castleman roads in Clarke County, northeast of Berryville, near where Bristow once stood.
The marker reads: “The African American community of Bristow originated in 1869 when Brister (or Bristol) Holmes purchased land near here. A public school (ca. 1883) and Bethel Baptist Church (ca. 1928) became centers of community life. Emancipated African Americans, exercising their newfound autonomy, established or settled in nearly 20 villages across Clarke County after the Civil War. Almost half of Clarke’s population had been enslaved in 1860, a much higher percentage than in other Shenandoah Valley counties, reflecting this area’s Tidewater-style plantation economy. Freedom for African Americans therefore led to a substantial reconfiguration of the county’s settlement patterns and built environment.”
History traced by Maral Kalbian, the county’s architectural historian and preservation consultant, revealed that Holmes originally bought an acre near the intersection from Alfred Larue. As other African Americans purchased nearby lots and developed them, the community became known by various names, including Bristow, Brister Station, Bristow Station, Bristoe and Bristo.
African Americans basically “built Clarke County,” Kalbian said, because they comprised the majority of its residents before the Civil War. Many of the homes and stone walls they built around the county remain, she noted.
As settlers and their descendants died or moved away, Bristow eventually disappeared. Other people bought the properties to redevelop for homes and farmland.
Bethel Baptist Church — the last vestige of Bristow — was demolished in January 2017. Efforts to find a suitable place to move it were unsuccessful.
Holmes is believed to have been the church’s founder.
Nate Fox, who now owns the property where the church stood, saved a painting of Jesus he found inside before the demolition. Following the marker unveiling ceremony, he gave the painting to a descendant of Holmes who indicated she would like to have it.
About 100 people were at Saturday’s ceremony. It was an emotional event for many who attended.
The late Sandy Lewis once owned more than 30 acres in the community. Tears filled the eyes of his granddaughter, Dorothy Davis, as she discussed her and her cousin’s decision to sell the Lewis family’s last remaining lot along Castleman Road in 2017.
“I shed a lot of tears” then, too, Davis recalled. “It probably was the longest closing in the history of (property sale) closings,” she said, a slight chuckle in her voice, as she detailed Bristow’s history to the buyers, Jim and Nancy Caldwell.
Jim Caldwell, who led the effort to get the historical marker installed, promised her “this county would not forget Bristow,” said Davis. She was skeptical, she admitted, but “he kept his word.”
Their conversations about Bristow’s history evolved into a friendship that Caldwell said he values a lot.
Davis added that she is proud of the Caldwells and others now living on property that her grandfather once owned, for their efforts to let people know the community once existed.
Green, who lives in Berkeley County, West Virginia, expressed gratitude to those involved in the marker project, including the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (VDHR). He said Bristow’s inhabitants never would have been able to recognize that “in the year of 2021, there would be those who felt their story was important enough that it should not be forgotten and should be memorialized.”
“It’s not always easy to recognize the significant moments in time while we are living in those moments,” Green continued. “And, it can be a challenge to see the change and transformation while its occurring. Bristol Holmes could not have imagined that he and his family would have ... such a profound effect on the development of communities around Clarke County.”
Green spoke on behalf of his sister in California, Gloria, who he described as “the historian of our family.” She planned to attend the marker unveiling, but she was unable to because she’s caring for an ailing family member, he said.
David Weiss, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ chairman and Buckmarsh District representative, lives near the marker location.
“I’m impressed by the diligency that created this community,” said Weiss. With the marker, “we now know the story, in print, of these remarkable people.”
Much of Bristow’s history has been passed along by word of mouth, he noted.
Last year, the Virginia Board of Historic Resources approved the marker. Funds were raised to cover its $1,770 cost.
David Edwards, director of the VDHR’s Community Services Division, called the marker “a wonderful grassroots effort showing that history is alive” in Clarke County.
Saturday will be “a day we’ll all remember” because of the unveiling, said George Holmes of Reston, another descendant of Bristol Holmes.
“I feel blessed” that the marker finally is installed, said Mary Cross, 98, the late Holmes’ great-great-granddaughter. “I’m glad the good Lord let me live long enough to see it.”
