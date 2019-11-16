ASHBURN — There's nothing easy about playoff football, especially when you have to go on the road and face the undefeated top team in the region.
And when you're trailing by 27 points in the second half, that doesn't make it easier.
Millbrook didn't crumble and put up a tough fight as the Northwestern District fourth-seeded Pioneers rallied to within 27-18 before eventually running out of time in a 34-26 loss against Broad Run.
The Spartans (11-0) will host the semifinals against the winner of Saturday's Loudoun Valley-Handley clash, while Millbrook finishes its season 7-4.
"I thought we played really well on defense, and I thought we played really well on offense in the second half," Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said. "I thought we played really well on offense in the first half, we just made a few mistakes. The good thing is our kids fought. We have a lot of kids coming back and the good thing is they saw how we want to play football. They left everything out on the field.
"To hold a team like that to 34 points, that's huge," Haymore added. "Every drive they had was a 10- or 15-play drive. They had to drive the ball."
Millbrook got the ball to open the game and on the third play got a 37-yard completion down to the Broad Run 29, but a fumble (the Pioneers' only turnover of the game) gave the ball to the Spartans.
Broad Run, playing without injured Wake Forest quarterback recruit Mitch Griffis, gambled on their first series and the Pioneers held and regained the ball at the Spartans 35. Millbrook then lost 11 yards on three plays and punted.
Broad Run took over at its 10 and mounted a 12-play, 90-yard drive that took nearly five minutes. David Hundley capped the march with a four-yard run to make it 7-0.
The Spartans, with sophomore Brett Griffis at the helm, would score on three straight drives of 60 yards or more to build up a 19-0 halftime lead.
Broad Run's second scoring drive went 85 yards in nine plays as Hundley broke loose though the Pioneers' defense and scored on a 40-yarder to make it 13-0.
With just over eight minutes remaining until half, the Spartans took over on their own 39-yard line and used 16 plays and more than six minutes to cover the distance. Brett Griffis scored on a keeper from eight yards out and it was 19-0 going into the break.
It only took the Spartans four plays and 48 yards on the opening drive of the second half to extend the lead. Hundley scored from four yards out, sending some of the very cold Pioneers fans to the exits.
But with their season on the line, the Pioneers finally found a spark on offense that would lead to three consecutive scoring drives.
Unable to run the ball, Millbrook put the ball in the hands of quarterback Kaden Buza. Three completions of more than 15 yards on the first second-half possession got the Pioneers rolling and Buza hit a streaking Diante Ball in stride down the middle of the field for a 28-yard touchdown strike to cut the deficit to 27-6.
After a defensive stop at the Broad Run 49, Buza and the offense went right to work. Jordan Jackson caught tosses of 16 and 17 yards before snaring a six-yard TD pass to make it 27-12 at the end of the third quarter.
After forcing Broad Run's only punt of the night, the Pioneers went 61 yards in three plays to inch closer. Buza found Jackson for a 20-yard completion and then hit Gavin Evosirch down the sideline for a 39-yard play to the Spartans' 2. Ball plowed it in and Millbrook trailed 27-18 with just under 10 minutes left.
Broad Run then stemmed the Pioneers' momentum with a back-breaking, 15-play, 85-yard drive that ate up more than six minutes off the clock. Hundley plunged in from two yards out to give the Spartans some breathing room at 34-18 with just 3:37 left on the clock.
The Pioneers again put together another impressive drive against one of the state's best defenses. Millbrook went 66 yards in 19 plays and got to within one score when Buza scored from one yard out. Evosirch's two-point conversion made it 34-26, but just 12 seconds remained.
Broad Run recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
"My dad coaches over at Stone Bridge so this was like a dream game for me," Evosirch said of the contest. "I've always wanted to play in one of these games against one of those teams. It just didn't end the way we wanted it to. If we'd played better in the first half who knows."
Evosirch, Millbrook's leading rusher on the season, was held to just 10 yards on six carries, but did have 48 yards on three catches. Buza completed 26 of 45 passes for 335 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson had 10 catches for 176 yards.
Brett Griffis completed an incredible 24 of 27 passes, including 16 in a row at one point, for 191 yards. Hundley rushed for 168 yards on 25 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.