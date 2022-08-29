BERRYVILLE — All Points Broadband anticipates beginning to install high-speed internet cables in Clarke County next spring and finishing installation in July 2025, according to county officials.
The company will notify property owners approximately 60-90 days before service becomes available in their areas, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
Basically, that means when a cable is running along utility poles beside the road. It will be up to individual property owners to contact the company to request "service drop" lines be installed from the cables to their homes.
For the first 12 months after service becomes available, All Points will charge a standard installation fee of $199 for a service drop, no matter the length of the line required. The lowest speed plan of 50/50 megabits per second is estimated to cost $59.99 monthly. Plans as large as 1/1 gigabits per second also will be available, county officials announced.
Residents currently without internet access should go online to fiber.allpointsbroadband.com to make sure their homes are in the project area and to preregister for notifications.
High-speed internet has become as important of a utility as electricity because many people now work from home and students need it to do lessons. Yet many parts of Clarke County outside its two incorporated towns, Berryville and Boyce, lack the service.
In fact, the top concern voiced by county residents during the past decade has been the lack of universal broadband coverage countywide, Boies said.
"We get lots of phone calls," he said, from people wanting to know when All Points is going to make its service available.
Last December, former Gov. Ralph Northam announced a $95.3 million Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant to expand rural broadband infrastructure in Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Augusta, Fauquier, Page, Rockingham and Rappahannock counties.
The counties are contributing a total of $59.3 million to the project. Clarke’s share, which will be taken from American Rescue Plan Act funds the county received toward COVID-19 pandemic recovery, amounts to about $5.4 million. All Points, a private company, also is allocating some of its own money.
Detailed information about the project is on the county's website at clarkecounty.gov/residents/broadband-internet-access.
County officials said that site has been updated to include all information about the project they currently have. As more information becomes available, the site will be further updated to include it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.