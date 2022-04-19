WINCHESTER — Handley High School students are benefiting from Larry E. Boppe's love of his brother.
On Tuesday, two computer labs, one named after Larry Boppe and the other after his older brother Martin Lee Boppe, were dedicated in Handley's business and marketing hallway courtesy of a $50,000 donation from Larry Boppe and his wife Judith Clare Boppe. It was on behalf of the older Boppe, who goes by Lee. The 83-year-old Lee Boppe is a 1956 Handley graduate. His 79-year-old brother graduated in 1960.
At the dedication, Larry Boppe said he and his brother grew up poor on Liberty and Gray avenues, but their family was close and the brothers always had each other's backs. Boppe recalled tagging along when his brother was dating Betty Jewel Argenbright in high school. She and Lee Boppe married in 1956 and will celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary in June.
Boppe also remembered reveling in his brother's football exploits. Lee Boppe was a star Judges running back. The team went 18-2 in his junior and senior years.
The elder Boppe went on to work at the Farmers and Merchants Bank from 1960 to 2002. He began as a teller and retired as a senior vice president.
The younger Boppe began working in finance for Rubbermaid in Winchester in 1968 before relocating to Rubbermaid's plant in Wooster, Ohio, in 1981. He later worked for Toter Inc., a North Carolina dumpster and trash can maker, before retiring as CEO in 2005. The younger Boppe lives in North Carolina, but he said he regularly speaks by phone to his brother in Winchester for hours.
"I don't know anyone that's had more energy, ambition and toughness," Larry Boppe said. "I learned all of that from my brother."
Lee Boppe recalled attending Handley when it included elementary grades. He later worked as a custodian at the school while in high school and his duties included standing on a ladder to help putty windows. The elder Boppe said Handley staff — including Garland R. Quarles, the longtime Handley principal and Winchester Public Schools superintendent — not only taught him academics but how to deal with people. He learned to listen, observe and participate.
"Handley High School has been exceedingly good to me," Lee Boppe said. "If you don't have the second education to learn how to get along, the first one doesn't do you a lot of good."
The donation was made through the Winchester Education Foundation. Since being formed in 2000, the nonprofit foundation has funneled some $20 million to WPS through individual donations as well as private and taxpayer grants, according to Madelyn Rodriguez, foundation president.
Rodriguez and Larry Bopppe said the donation ceremony was bittersweet because it was the first since the December death of former state Sen. H. Russell "Russ" Potts Jr., the foundation's longtime executive director. Larry Boppe said it was Potts' idea to donate on behalf of his brother, and he's heartbroken over Potts' death.
"Everybody loved to be around Russell," Boppe said. "He was just full of energy and excitement."
